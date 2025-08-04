Markets
MRP

Millrose Properties Prices Upsized $1.25 Bln Private Offering Of 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2030

August 04, 2025 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) announced the pricing of its private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2030, representing a $250 million upsize from the previously announced offering size, at an initial offering price of 100.000% of the principal amount plus accrued interest, if any, from August 7, 2025.

The Offering is expected to close on August 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Millrose said it intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay $500 million principal amount outstanding under the company's term loan credit agreement, dated June 24, 2025 and maturing June 23, 2026, to repay $450 million principal amount of outstanding borrowings under the company's revolving credit agreement dated February 7, 2025, and for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.