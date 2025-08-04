Millrose Properties Intends To Offer Up To $1.0 Bln Of Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) announced Monday that it plans to offer up to $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030, subject to market conditions.

The Offering will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Millrose intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay $500 million principal amount outstanding under the Company's term loan credit agreement, dated June 24, 2025 and maturing June 23, 2026.

It also intends to repay $450 million principal amount of outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit agreement dated February 7, 2025, and use for general corporate purposes.

