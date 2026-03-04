Miller Industries Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Miller Industries Inc (MLR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.41 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $10.53 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.2% to $171.16 million from $211.90 million last year.

Miller Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

