Miller Electric To Use T-Mobile 5G Network For Jacksonville's Urban Circulator Program

October 21, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) and Miller Electric announced a collaboration to use a 5G private network to connect a fleet of autonomous vehicles along the city's waterfront and urban core as part of Jacksonville's Ultimate Urban Circulator program. Miller Electric will use a 5G private network from T-Mobile's Advanced Network Solutions to support the operations of the new bus-shaped, fully autonomous shuttles that will transport visitors along a 3-mile stretch from the home of the city's professional football team, EverBank Stadium, to the new waterfront hub.

The autonomous shuttles are projected to be on the road by mid 2025 and represent the first out of three phases of the city's planned Ultimate Urban Circulator.

