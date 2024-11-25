Military Metals Seeks Bids for Slovakian Resource Estimation

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Military Metals Corp. is seeking bids for a mineral resource estimation at their Trojarová antimony-gold property in Slovakia, aiming to enhance resource classification with modern standards. The company plans to utilize historical data and conduct new drilling to create a comprehensive resource model, which could significantly benefit shareholders due to high antimony demand.
For further insights into TSE:MILI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.