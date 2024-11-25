News & Insights

Military Metals Seeks Bids for Slovakian Resource Estimation

November 25, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.

Military Metals Corp. is seeking bids for a mineral resource estimation at their Trojarová antimony-gold property in Slovakia, aiming to enhance resource classification with modern standards. The company plans to utilize historical data and conduct new drilling to create a comprehensive resource model, which could significantly benefit shareholders due to high antimony demand.

