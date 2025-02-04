Milestone Scientific Inc. Launches CompuFlo® Epidural System at Pain Doctors Medical LLC to Enhance Patient Safety and Efficiency in Pain Management

Milestone Scientific implements its CompuFlo® Epidural System at Pain Doctors Medical LLC to enhance safety and efficiency in pain management.

Milestone Scientific Inc. has announced the commercial rollout of its CompuFlo® Epidural System at Pain Doctors Medical LLC, enhancing patient safety and efficiency in pain management procedures. The system, developed using proprietary Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology®, allows for real-time verification of epidural needle placement, increasing procedural accuracy and reducing complications. Dr. Ilana Etelzon, who evaluated the technology, praised its ability to provide peace of mind to both patients and physicians. The launch follows recent Medicare reimbursement assignments, which are expected to enhance accessibility to this innovative technology in interventional pain management. Milestone's leadership sees this expansion as pivotal for growth within the sector, aiming to broaden adoption of the CompuFlo® system among leading pain management providers.

Full Release



ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS)



, a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the commercial implementation of its CompuFlo® Epidural System at Pain Doctors Medical LLC, a specialized interventional pain management center. This rollout follows a successful evaluation led by Dr. Ilana Etelzon, MD, a board-certified expert in Interventional Pain Management and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Medicine, who has integrated the technology into her practice to enhance patient safety and procedural efficiency.





The CompuFlo® Epidural System uses Milestone Scientific’s proprietary Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® to provide real-time verification of epidural needle placement. This precision-driven approach improves safety and reduces the risk of complications, allowing for greater confidence in pain management procedures.





Dr. Etelzon commented, “The CompuFlo® Epidural System represents a significant advancement in epidural administration. The ability to confirm needle placement with real-time feedback not only enhances procedural accuracy but also provides peace of mind for both physicians and patients. Integrating this technology into my practice at Pain Doctors Medical LLC allows us to deliver safer and more effective pain management solutions.”





This launch follows the recent Medicare price assignment for the CompuFlo® Epidural System, which is helping drive broader accessibility across interventional pain management and rehabilitation centers. With a strong track record of clinical validation, the system is increasingly being recognized as an essential tool for improving patient care.





Neal Goldman, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, added, “Expanding our reach within interventional pain management centers like Pain Doctors Medical LLC is a crucial step in broadening the reach of our CompuFlo® technology. Dr. Etelzon’s positive experience with the system reaffirms its clinical benefits, and we are committed to furthering its adoption across leading pain management providers. As reimbursement coverage continues to strengthen, we anticipate accelerating growth within this sector.”







About Milestone Scientific Inc.







Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology



®



instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the





MLSS brand video





or visit





milestonescientific.com





.









Safe Harbor Statement











This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31,



2023



. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Email:





mlss@crescendo-ir.com









Tel: 212-671-1020



