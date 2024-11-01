Milestone Scientific expands commercial rollout of CompuFlo Epidural System

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) announced the commercial rollout of its CompuFlo Epidural System at Hudson Specialty Care, led by renowned physician Dr. Elbaz. This latest agreement is a direct result of the Company’s recent partnership with Axial Biologics, underscoring the success of this collaboration as Milestone’s sales pipeline expands, with additional pilot programs underway in New Jersey, Texas, and Florida. This agreement also follows CompuFlo’s recent Medicare Part B Physician payment rate with First Coast Service Options and Novitas Solutions, Inc. for the CompuFlo Epidural System under the American Medical Association’s technology-specific Category III CPT code CPT0777T.

