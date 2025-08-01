Markets
Milestone Scientific Appoints Eric Hines As Chief Executive Officer

August 01, 2025 — 09:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a developer of computerized drug delivery instruments to provide painless and precise injections, said on Friday that it has appointed Eric C. Hines as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect to replace interim CEO Neal Goldman.

Most recently, Hines served as President of North America at Ex Libris, a division of Clarivate Plc (CLVT), where he led operations across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Previously, he held executive positions at NICE Systems, where he led an over $90 million North American security business, and previously served in the Customer Experience Management division.

Last year, Milestone Scientific had appointed Neal Goldman as Interim CEO in addition to his responsibilities as Chairman of the Board after Arjan Haverhals decided to retire as CEO.

