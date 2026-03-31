Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up As CARDAMYST Added To Express Scripts Formularies

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) said its newly approved CARDAMYST nasal spray is now included on Express Scripts' commercial national formularies, significantly expanding access for adults living with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The decision took effect on March 27, 2026, and marks the first major contracted formulary acceptance for the product.

A Step Toward Broader Coverage

Express Scripts is one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S., and its inclusion of CARDAMYST is expected to make the treatment more affordable and accessible for commercially insured patients nationwide. Milestone said it anticipates additional coverage decisions as discussions with other insurance providers continue.

First and Only Self-Administered Nasal Spray for PSTV

CARDAMYST (etripamil) is the first and only FDA approved self-administered nasal spray for converting acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. The treatment is designed for rapid, on-demand use, allowing patients to manage sudden episodes without immediate medical supervision.

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) affects an estimated two million people in the U.S. and is characterized by sudden episodes of rapid heart rate that can cause palpitations, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, dizziness, and distress. Many patients currently rely on emergency department visits or invasive procedures due to limited at-home treatment options.

About the Product and Pipeline

CARDAMYST has been evaluated in a robust clinical program, including a completed Phase 3 development program for PSVT. Etripamil is also being studied in Phase 2 for pediatric PSVT and in Phase 3 for atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR) in adults.

Milestone said it remains committed to expanding access and expects coverage momentum to build as additional insurers review the therapy.

MIST has traded between $0.62 and $3.06 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.13, up 12.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.