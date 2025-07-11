Markets
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Launches Public Offering To Support Etripamil Development

July 11, 2025 — 02:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has initiated an underwritten public offering of its common shares, Series A and Series B warrants for purchasing common shares, and, for certain investors, pre-funded warrants in place of common shares.

All securities in this offering will be issued by Milestone. The offering's completion is subject to market conditions and other factors, with no guarantee regarding its timing, size, or terms.

The proceeds, alongside existing cash reserves, will fund the clinical development and commercial launch of etripamil for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia - PSVT, as well as support general corporate activities and working capital.

