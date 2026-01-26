Milestone Launches CARDAMYST, First Self-Administered FDA-Approved PSVT Therapy

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) announced that CARDAMYST, the first and only FDA-approved self-administered treatment for adults with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, is now available through U.S. retail pharmacies.

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is a common heart rhythm disorder affecting more than two million Americans. It is caused by an electrical abnormality in the heart that triggers sudden episodes of rapid heart rate, often ranging from 160 to 220 beats per minute. These episodes can begin and end abruptly, producing symptoms such as palpitations, sweating, chest pressure, shortness of breath, fatigue, fainting and anxiety. The condition is particularly common in younger adults and may be triggered by vigorous physical activity.

CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray is a rapid-acting calcium channel blocker designed for on-demand use during acute symptomatic PSVT episodes. The therapy allows patients to treat episodes outside the emergency department for the first time, representing a significant shift from the longstanding reliance on intravenous adenosine administered in acute-care settings.

According to Milestone, CARDAMYST is the first FDA-approved treatment for PSVT in more than 30 years and offers a convenient, self-administered option that can be used at home.

CARDAMYST will launch with a patient assistance program offering benefits verification, reimbursement support, and copay assistance, as Milestone continues discussions with insurers on coverage and formulary placement. Copays for eligible commercially insured patients are expected to be capped at $25, the company noted.

The availability of CARDAMYST marks a major milestone for Milestone Pharmaceuticals as it transitions from a clinical-stage company to a commercial organization.

MIST has traded between $0.62 and $3.06 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.93, down 2.51%.

