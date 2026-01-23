Mikron Reports Higher Sales In 2025

(RTTNews) - Mikron N (MIKN.SW) on Friday reported preliminary and unaudited net sales of CHF 381.9 million for 2025, up 2.1 percent from CHF 374.1 million in the prior year, supported by growth in its Automation segment.

At constant exchange rates, sales increased 4.1 percent, although the stronger Swiss franc reduced reported sales growth by around 2.0 percent.

Automation net sales rose 7.2 percent year over year to CHF 250.1 million, driven by strong growth in Europe, partly offset by continued weakness in North America.

In contrast, Machining Solutions sales declined 6.2 percent to CHF 132.0 million, reflecting a challenging economic environment in Europe, despite solid growth in North America.

Order intake for 2025 fell 14.4 percent to CHF 332.7 million from CHF 388.6 million a year earlier, as customers delayed investment decisions amid weaker European market conditions.

Automation order intake declined 12.4 percent to CHF 232.2 million, while Machining Solutions dropped 18.6 percent to CHF 100.7 million.

As a result, Mikron's order backlog at year-end decreased 14.8 percent to CHF 276.1 million. For 2025, the Group expects an operating profit margin of around 10.4 percent, compared with 8.5 percent in the prior year.

Mikron will publish its full-year results on March 6, 2026.

