Midwich Group Sees Changes in Liontrust’s Voting Rights

October 22, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Midwich (GB:MIDW) has released an update.

Midwich Group PLC has reported a change in the voting rights held by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, which decreased from 15.026% to 13.740% as of October 21, 2024. This shift reflects an adjustment in Liontrust’s stake in the company, potentially impacting investor perspectives on the firm’s market positioning.

