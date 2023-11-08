Midweek Recovery in Cattle Trade

The cattle market is back up by $1.15 to $1.55 across the front month futures. That still has Dec contracts at a net $3.77 loss for the week’s net move. USDA reported limited cash action in NE, mostly near $180 and down $5 from last week. Feeder cattle are $2 to $2.62 higher at midday, limiting Jan’s weekly move to a $7 loss through Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 3 cents to $238.89 for 11/06.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning update. Choice was down by $1.60 to $298.78, while Select increased 89 cents to $270.37. Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was reported at 125k head for a week-to-date pace of 247,000 head. That is 3k head behind both last week’s pace and the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $179.925, up $1.150,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $179.725, up $1.300,

April 24 Cattle are at $181.775, up $1.175,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.000, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $234.425, up $2.200

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $232.575, up $1.750

