Midweek Bounce Back for Wheat Futures

The wheat market rallied back on Wednesday with double digit gains of as much as 3%. KC wheat, which had been pushed down the hardest to start the week, was up by 13 ½ to 17 ¼ cents. CBT SRW futures were 9 ¾ to 10 ¾ cents higher at the close. Spring wheat futures in Minneapolis were 10 ¼ to 12 cents higher on the day.

Wire sources had Saudi Arabia’s GFSA booking 795k MT of wheat via a weekend tender. Japan is set to buy 113.5k MT of wheat in a regular MOA tender from U.S., Canada, and Australia. Results are expected tonight or early Thursday.

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56, up 10 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.80 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.72, up 14 1/2 cents,

May 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.39 1/2, up 12 cents,

