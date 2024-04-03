News & Insights

Midweek Bounce Back for Wheat Futures

April 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

The wheat market rallied back on Wednesday with double digit gains of as much as 3%. KC wheat, which had been pushed down the hardest to start the week, was up by 13 ½ to 17 ¼ cents. CBT SRW futures were 9 ¾ to 10 ¾ cents higher at the close. Spring wheat futures in Minneapolis were 10 ¼ to 12 cents higher on the day. 

Wire sources had Saudi Arabia’s GFSA booking 795k MT of wheat via a weekend tender. Japan is set to buy 113.5k MT of wheat in a regular MOA tender from U.S., Canada, and Australia. Results are expected tonight or early Thursday. 

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.56, up 10 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

May 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/2, up 17 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.72, up 14 1/2 cents,

May 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.39 1/2, up 12 cents,

