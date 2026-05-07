Midland Wealth Advisors Initiates Stake in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Midland Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 2,497,039 shares of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (BPRE); estimated trade size $41.48 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $41.48 million, reflecting both purchase and price movement

Position change represents a 2.14% increase in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 2,497,039 shares valued at $41.48 million

The new BPRE stake places it outside the fund's top five holdings as of the quarter-end

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Midland Wealth Advisors, LLC reported initiating a new stake in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE), buying 2,497,039 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end position was also valued at $41.48 million, reflecting both purchase activity and price moves.

What else to know

This is a new position representing 2.14% of Midland Wealth Advisors, LLC's 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $357.98 million (18.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MBB: $234.91 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JAAA: $180.02 million (9.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IEFA: $167.23 million (8.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: EDV: $93.72 million (4.8% of AUM)

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) 16.09 NAV (as of April 30th, 2026) $23.52 Total Net Assets 3363.9 million One Year Return 14.93%

Company/ETF snapshot

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund operates as a publicly traded entity providing access to private real estate investment opportunities. The business model is structured to generate income and capital appreciation through the management and operation of real estate holdings, leveraging expertise in property selection and asset management.

The fund's approach is designed to deliver stable income and risk-adjusted returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. Its competitive edge lies in its professional management and focus on institutional-grade properties, appealing to investors seeking alternative asset class exposure.

Its primary customer base consists of institutional and accredited investors seeking exposure to private real estate markets and diversified real estate investment strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund gives investors public-market access to a fund tied to private real estate, but the structure requires context. BPRE trades on the NYSE, while a significant portion of its underlying investments are in private real estate funds and other real estate-related holdings that are less liquid and valued differently from publicly traded securities. As a result, the fund’s market price can differ from its net asset value.

The fund is not a conventional REIT or operating real estate company. Its portfolio includes private real estate fund interests, real estate credit, and other real estate-related investments, giving investors exposure to private-market real estate through a listed closed-end fund. Its returns can still be affected by private asset valuations, borrowing costs, real estate transaction activity, as well as the fund’s distribution policy.

For investors, BPRE may be more appropriately characterized as a listed closed-end fund linked to private real estate rather than a direct investment in public property companies. Daily exchange trading provides liquidity in the fund’s shares, but it does not make the underlying assets themselves liquid. That makes the relationship between market price and NAV, the sources of distributions, and trends in private real estate valuations important factors to monitor.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.