Midland States Bancorp Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.33 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $18.20 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Midland States Bancorp Inc reported adjusted earnings of $5.32 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.4% to $81.14 million from $92.66 million last year.

Midland States Bancorp Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.33 Mln. vs. $18.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $81.14 Mln vs. $92.66 Mln last year.

