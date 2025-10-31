Middlesex Water Co Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $13.95 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $14.31 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $54.09 million from $55.10 million last year.

Middlesex Water Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.95 Mln. vs. $14.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $54.09 Mln vs. $55.10 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.