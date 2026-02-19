Middlesex Water Co Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.59 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $8.78 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $46.98 million from $47.11 million last year.

Middlesex Water Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

