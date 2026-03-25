Middleby Names Brittany Cerwin CFO

(RTTNews) - The Middleby Corporation (MIDD), a manufacturer of commercial and residential foodservice equipment, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Brittany Cerwin as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Cerwin replaces Bryan Mittelman, who has been CFO since 2019 and will move into a Special Advisor role to the CEO. "Brittany has been an integral part of the Middleby corporate finance team since joining us fifteen years ago. Her financial expertise and exceptional leadership are highly respected across the organization," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby Chief Executive Officer.

On Tuesday, Middleby shares closed at $136.10, down 1.13%.

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