Middleby (MIDD) Q2 EPS Beats by 5%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS of $2.35 beat expectations by 5.4%, though down slightly from the prior year.

Total company revenue (GAAP) was $977.9 million, edging past estimates, but declined 1.4% year over year.

Organic net sales growth (non-GAAP) was negative in every business segment, with margin headwinds from tariffs and restructuring costs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), a leading producer of commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment, reported Q2 FY2025 results on August 6, 2025. The most significant news was a mixed quarter: adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $2.35 beat analyst expectations by 5.4%, while GAAP revenue of $977.9 million rose modestly over the $974.8 million GAAP consensus estimate, a narrow beat of 0.3%. However, both metrics showed a year-over-year decline—revenue (GAAP) slid 1.4%, and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) declined 1.7% compared to Q2 2024. The quarter’s results displayed better-than-expected cost control despite contracting sales and margins, though ongoing challenges in core end markets and the negative impact of increased tariffs weighed on organic growth and profitability.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.35 $2.23 $2.39 (1.7%) Revenue (GAAP) $977.9 million $974.8 million $991.5 million (1.4%) Adjusted EBITDA $200.2 million $216.4 million (7.5%) Operating Income $155.4 million $175.7 million (11.6%) Free Cash Flow $101.1 million $138.6 million (27.0%)

Business Overview and Strategic Priorities

Middleby is a key supplier for restaurants, food processors, and premium home kitchens worldwide. Its product range covers equipment for commercial kitchens, machinery for large-scale food processing, and high-end appliances for residential use.

The company’s primary focuses are diversifying across these business segments, pursuing acquisitions to boost growth and capabilities, and driving innovation such as Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled kitchen connectivity. Market positioning, operational efficiency, and an active share repurchase program are current cornerstones of its long-term strategy. In 2026, Middleby plans to spin off its Food Processing business into a stand-alone company.

Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

The quarter revealed persistent sales weakness across all core business units. Organic net sales—a metric that excludes the effects of acquisitions and currency fluctuations—fell 5.4%. Commercial Foodservice, which supplies equipment like fryers, ovens, and beverage systems to restaurants, saw net sales decline 4.8% and organic net sales fell 5.5%. Residential Kitchen, serving the premium home appliance market with products such as stovetops and ranges, posted a 6.1% revenue decrease and a 7.8% organic decline. Food Processing, covering industrial food manufacturing equipment, showed 14.4% higher reported net sales; however, without acquisitions, the segment’s organic revenue was down 2.9% (non-GAAP).

Management attributed these declines to “economic uncertainty our customers continue to navigate in key end markets.” Only Food Processing posted headline net sales growth. Without these deals, all segments delivered negative organic net sales growth.

Profitability metrics highlighted margin challenges for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) dropped 7.5% compared to Q2 2024 and the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) slipped to 20.5%, from 21.8% in Q2 2024. Operating income decreased 11.6% compared to Q2 2024. Food Processing had the largest margin decline, with impacts from tariffs affecting results. Residential Kitchen posted a small margin increase but remains a low-margin operation relative to the other two segments, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3% (non-GAAP).

A major new cost burden this period was from U.S. tariffs on imported components, which subtracted $10 million from adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). The company expects annual tariff costs of $150–200 million—70% in Commercial Foodservice and 20% in Residential Kitchen, on an annualized basis. Management indicated mitigation efforts—namely, pricing action, supply chain tweaks, and operational adjustments—should offset these expenses by year-end. Notably, competitive dynamics may shift in Middleby’s favor: management observed competitors raising prices by as much as 10% to 25%, while its own July 1 price increases sat in the mid-single-digit range. As a U.S.-based manufacturer, Middleby aims to use its strong domestic production base to take share where competitors depend more on imports.

Cash generation was lower than in the prior year. Operating cash flow reached $122.0 million, with free cash flow was $101.1 million, both down double digits. Net debt climbed to $1.9 billion at quarter end, pushing leverage up to a net ratio of 2.3 times trailing 12-month EBITDA. Despite the drop in cash flow, Middleby allocated most available capital to share repurchases, buying back $323 million—amounting to 3.1 million shares, which is about 5.7% of the company’s equity through July 2025. Management stated its intention to continue these buybacks “opportunistically” and primarily as a use for free cash.

Innovation remains a crucial theme. The period saw growing customer interest in Open Kitchen, a platform that connects foodservice equipment to collect data and manage kitchen operations more efficiently. Other notable launches included the Invoq combi oven and Blodgett induction oven (for energy-efficient cooking), and the Torque automated fryer, which extends oil life and supports automation in commercial kitchens. Middleby received seven kitchen innovation awards at the National Restaurant Show—a signpost of status in the commercial kitchen equipment market. However, the direct financial impact of these new products on companywide revenue is not yet clear.

Finally, restructuring and transaction-related costs affected the quarter. Non-recurring expenses included $2.3 million for restructuring, $1.4 million for facility consolidation, and $6.8 million in costs related to the planned Food Processing spin-off.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

For the upcoming quarter, management expects total revenue between $950–975 million, adjusted EBITDA between $185–195 million, and adjusted EPS ranging from $2.04 to $2.19, based on a lower share count after repurchases. For FY2025, the company’s guidance points to revenue of $3.81–3.87 billion adjusted EBITDA of $770–800 million, and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $8.65–9.05. The guidance indicates ongoing margin and organic growth challenges, and places significant weight on cost recovery, further buybacks, and price increases to support earnings.

Other key issues to monitor are the sustained negative organic growth in all segments, the company’s ability to offset tariff-related cost inflation, and the planned Food Processing spin-off is targeted for early 2026, subject to customary conditions and approvals. Guidance currently assumes that mitigating actions for higher costs will play out successfully—any shortfall could crimp performance further. Lastly, as Middleby relies heavily on share buybacks to boost per-share metrics, underlying sales growth improvement will become increasingly important for the long-term outlook.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Middleby. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.