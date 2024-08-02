Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

The Middleby Corporation MIDD reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27. The bottom line decreased 3.6% year over year due to lower sales.



Net sales of $992 million beat the consensus estimate of $989 million. The top line dipped 4.7% year over year. Organic revenues decreased 4.8%. Acquired assets boosted sales by 0.3% while movements in foreign currencies had a negative impact of 0.2%.

Segmental Results

Sales from the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment (representing 62.5% of net sales) were $619.4 million, down 4.1% year over year. Our estimate was $624.7 million. Organic sales decreased 3.9%. Buyouts had a positive impact of 0.1% while adverse foreign-currency translation lowered sales by 0.2%.



Sales from the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment (19.4%) totaled $192.8 million, down 6.2% year over year. Our estimate was $186.9 million. Organic sales plunged 6.7%. Buyouts boosted sales by 0.5%.



Sales from the Food Processing Equipment Group segment (18.1%) summed $179.4 million, down 4.9% year over year. We expected the metric to be $177.3 million. Organic sales decreased 5.7% year over year. Acquisitions boosted sales by 1% while foreign currency movements had an unfavorable impact of 0.3%.

The Middleby Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

The Middleby Corporation price-eps-surprise | The Middleby Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

Middleby’s cost of sales decreased 5.4% year over year to $611.9 million. Gross profit fell 3.5% to $379.6 million. The gross margin increased to 38.3% from 37.8% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 2.4% year over year to $198.6 million. Operating income declined 4.9% year over year to $175.7 million. Operating margin decreased 10 basis points (bps) to 17.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 5.6% year over year to $216.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 20 bps to 21.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Middleby had cash and cash equivalents of $459.5 million compared with $247.5 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt was $2.36 billion at the end of the second quarter compared with $2.38 billion at 2023-end.



In the first six months of 2024, Middleby generated net cash of $290.4 million from operating activities compared with $154 million a year ago. Capital expenditure totaled $24.7 million compared with $48.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $265.7 million in the first six months of the year compared with $105.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Pentair plc PNR reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The reported figure also improved 18% from the year-ago quarter.



Net sales rose 1.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. PNR’s top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion.



Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. The bottom line improved 8% year over year.



Net sales totaled $3.04 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.