Middleby (MIDD) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 194.09

The average one-year price target for Middleby (NasdaqGS:MIDD) has been revised to $194.09 / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of $174.13 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $213.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.97% from the latest reported closing price of $133.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middleby. This is an decrease of 385 owner(s) or 45.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIDD is 0.13%, an increase of 43.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.83% to 50,935K shares. The put/call ratio of MIDD is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,772K shares representing 12.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares , representing an increase of 32.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Garden Investment Management holds 3,380K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%.

Select Equity Group holds 3,028K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing a decrease of 38.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,153K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,559K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%.

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