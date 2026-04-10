Middleby Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds

The Middleby Corporation MIDD is benefiting from strength in the Food Processing Equipment Group segment. An increase in demand for protein and bakery products is supporting the segment’s performance. Rising demand for snack category products bodes well for the segment. Also, robust order rate and increasing demand for its products in the international market are acting as a tailwind.



The company aims to expand its market share, product offerings and customer base through strategic acquisitions. In August 2025, Middleby acquired Oka-Spezialmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Oka). The addition of Oka’s expertise in industrial extrusion, molding, depositing and cutting solutions is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the bakery and broader food processing end markets. In the same month, Middleby completed the acquisition of Frigomeccanica S.p.A. The inclusion of Frigomeccanica’s expertise in advanced protein processing solutions is expected to boost its position in the food processing end market.



In November 2024, the company acquired Gorreri Food Processing Technology. The addition of Gorreri’s expertise in advanced baked goods solutions, coupled with its innovative manufacturing processes, strengthened Middleby’s position in the food processing end market. In the same month, Middleby completed the acquisition of JC Ford, which enhanced its presence in the growing snack food category. Acquired assets boosted sales 2.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The company is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely. It remains open to repurchasing common shares opportunistically. In 2025, Middleby repurchased shares worth $723.6 million. In November 2017, MIDD's board of directors authorized a share buyback program to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares of its common stock. The board of directors approved additional authorizations of 2.5 million shares each in May 2022 and July 2024 under the existing share repurchase program. In May 2025, the company further expanded the program by authorizing the repurchase of an additional 7.5 million shares. As of Jan. 3, 2026, Middleby was left with repurchasing 6,855,060 shares.

MIDD’s Zacks Rank

In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares gained 10.3%. MIDD belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry.



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However, Middleby has been witnessing weakness in the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment of late. Softness in the restaurant industry, due to declining traffic, is affecting the demand for the company's products within the segment. High wages and recent food cost inflation in the US have pressured restaurant operators, leading to delayed investments, which are alarming for the segment as well.



High costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. During the fourth quarter of 2025, MIDD’s cost of sales increased 6.6% year over year due to higher tariffs and unfavorable product mix. In the fourth quarter, Middleby’s gross margin declined 120 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. In the same period, Middleby witnessed a 25.6% year-over-year increase in the selling and administrative expenses due to high strategic transaction costs and professional fees. The metric, as a percentage of total revenues, increased 340 basis points to 20.2%. Escalating costs and expenses, if left unchecked, may negatively impact profitability in the quarters ahead.

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