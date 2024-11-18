Midas Minerals Implements New Securities Trading Policy

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Limited has introduced a comprehensive Securities Trading Policy, effective from November 19, 2024, aimed at preventing insider trading and guiding how designated persons and other company affiliates can deal with company securities. This policy outlines strict regulations and approval processes for trading, ensuring transparency and compliance with legal obligations. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these measures impact Midas Minerals’ market activities and stock performance.

