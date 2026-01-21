Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.45 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $13.23 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.22 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.8% to $62.03 million from $47.43 million last year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.45 Mln. vs. $13.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $62.03 Mln vs. $47.43 Mln last year.

