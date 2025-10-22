Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.29 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $12.30 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.77 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.5% to $53.62 million from $40.16 million last year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.29 Mln. vs. $12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $53.62 Mln vs. $40.16 Mln last year.

