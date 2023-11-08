Microvision Inc. Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$23.47 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$12.85 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$23.47 Mln. vs. -$12.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.12 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09

