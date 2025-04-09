Microvast Holdings Names Carl Schultz CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Wednesday announced the appointment of Carl Schultz as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Schultz brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience across diverse industries to Microvast's executive leadership team. His experience encompasses corporate accounting, budgeting, financial reporting, and analysis, all of which will be pivotal in driving growth, optimizing operations, and ensuring financial transparency.

Prior to joining Microvast, Schultz spent 10 years at Air Liquide, serving most recently as Chief Financial Officer of North America. Prior to Air Liquide, he spent 8 years at Genworth Financial in various accounting and financial leadership roles.

"We are excited to welcome Pat to our team," said Yang Wu, Chairman and CEO of Microvast. "His expertise in financial operations and strategic planning will be instrumental as we continue to expand our business and deliver value for our shareholders."

Commenting on the appointment, Schultz said, "I am thrilled to join the Microvast team, and I look forward to contributing to the financial leadership for such an innovative company."

