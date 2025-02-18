Microtasking for Cash: Can These 2 Bite-Sized Side Gigs Actually Pay Off?

Microtasking breaks complex projects into small, simple tasks that anyone with a computer and internet access can complete.

Businesses use microtasking to save money by paying remote workers for these tasks instead of hiring full-time employees. For individuals, microtasking offers a way to earn quick cash by completing surveys, entering data or testing apps.

Unfortunately, many microtasking platforms aren’t all they are cracked up to be. Many are a giant waste of time — only paying mere cents, failing to pay what was offered or operating on frustratingly slow platforms. However, according to pay rates and user reviews, a couple seem worth considering.

These two bite-sized gigs can pay off.

CrowdGen

On its homepage CrowdGen, owned by Appen, states it’s committed to paying contributors fairly and more than minimum wage across all global markets. Contributors can choose from a variety of tasks, including search evaluation, sentiment analysis and product testing.

It allows workers to view the pay rate for each project before applying. However the company offers many different projects and tasks and some pay much better than others according to CrowdGen threads on Reddit.

Some Reddit users are paid $11-$13 per hour for tasks. Others report working on projects that only pay $2-$4 per hour and being highly dissatisfied. Additionally several users commented that they’d experienced months with $1,000-$3,000 earnings. However, earnings are inconsistent, so don’t quit your day job.

Prolific

Prolific is an online research platform that connects researchers with participants for studies and surveys. According to Prolific’s website, researchers must pay participants a minimum of $8 per hour but recommends paying them at least $12 per hour. However don’t expect to make $8-$12 per hour as a consistent pay rate.

On Reddit some users shared that they have seen studies and surveys that don’t meet Prolific’s $8 per hour minimum. Other users suggested reporting those tasks to the administrators. Overall, Prolific is well-liked by participants, but consistently qualifying for and accepting tasks is the key to increasing overall earnings on this platform.

Can Microtasking Pay Off?

It depends on your definition of payoff. People looking to make a long-term, full-time income from microtasking will be disappointed. While some microtaskers have reported making thousands per month, it’s usually not long-term, common or consistent.

However for those who aren’t depending on it for anything but extra money, microtasking might work out well, provided they choose a reputable platform and qualify for tasks.

