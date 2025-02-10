MicroStrategy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $332,219, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,367,782.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $0.5 and $450.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $0.5 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $26.6 $26.6 $26.6 $350.00 $361.7K 310 11 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $335.65 $333.75 $334.48 $0.50 $334.4K 14.5K 60 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $12.65 $12.35 $12.39 $335.00 $116.4K 1.3K 1.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $17.5 $16.6 $17.0 $330.00 $76.5K 2.9K 191 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $82.5 $80.2 $81.38 $315.00 $65.1K 259 8

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy Currently trading with a volume of 666,526, the MSTR's price is up by 1.87%, now at $333.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $523.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $515. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $421. * An analyst from Maxim Group has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $560. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $619.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

