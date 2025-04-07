MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, saw insiders make a bullish move in late Q1. Executives, including the CEO, CFO, and an EVP, bought shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), marking the first insider activity for this cryptocurrency stock since November 2024. However, investors should be cautious. Just four days later, the same insiders—along with two others—sold shares, a move that aligned with the near-term downtrend in the stock’s price.

Among the critical details are Strategy’s use of share-based compensation, the relatively large 9.16% of shares owned by insiders, and the company’s lean into debt and dilution. Strategy priced and completed a preferred stock offering alongside a common stock offering that shored up the cash position but hampered shareholder value.

Strategy Exchanges Shareholder Value for Bitcoins

The threat of dilution is real. Strategy's business is cash-flow negative and requires significant funding for Bitcoin purchases. The March dilution is in addition to actions in F2024 that increased equity significantly but at the cost of shareholder value. The share count rose by 16.2% for the year and will likely continue to grow robustly in 2025 and beyond as the company builds its BTC stash. Regarding debt, it rose by 220% in 2024 and is on track for a substantial increase in 2025.

Regarding Bitcoin purchases, the company’s digital hoard is increasing, including numerous purchases in March that topped $3 billion in value. The purchases were primarily in late March when the BTC price corrected, providing a 20% discount from the recent peak. The company owned just over 528,000 BTC in the last report.

Institutions and Analysts Provide a Strong Tailwind for MSTR Stock Price

The institutional and analysts' activity combine to provide a strong tailwind for the MSTR stock price in Q2. The institutions bought on balance in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, setting a multi-year high each quarter to net nearly 16% billion in shares. They own about 60% of the stock, providing a solid support base for the price action. Regarding the analysts, their trends include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and a robust double-digit upside. The 11 tracked by InsiderTrades is up more than double in the last 12 months, sentiment has firmed to a solid Buy, and the price target is rising. The price target is up 300% since Q2 2024, forecasting a 75% upside for insiders in early April.

However, the short-sellers provide a headwind that will increase volatility if not cap gains for this stock. The short interest isn’t phenomenally high at 13%, but it is sufficiently high to cap gains and is up significantly over the past year. The outlook for BTC price may be bullish, but it struggles to cross the $100K mark and hold the gains while Strategy is burning value. The odds are high that short interest will remain high in this situation and could increase in the coming quarters.

Strategy Price Action Tied to BTC

Strategy's stock price pulled back from its Q1 highs with the correction in BTC. The market hit bottom in early March when President Trump announced the formation of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, but it remains under pressure as Q2 begins. This stock will likely move lower and retest the critical support at $235 before it sets a new high. The risk is that it will fall below $235 and continue to move lower due to the cash-flow-negative business structure, rising debt, and short interest. The stock could return to the $150 level in that scenario. The next visible catalyst is the FQ1 earnings report, due at the end of April. The analysts forecast another contraction in core business, operating losses, and negative cash flow.

