MicroStrategy Rises 28% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

MicroStrategy MSTR shares have appreciated 27.9% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of 5.9% and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 1.7%.



MicroStrategy is the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company holding 553.555 bitcoins as of April 27, 2025, representing 2.6% of all bitcoins in existence. As of April 28, more than 70 publicly listed companies, including the likes of Marathon Digital MARA, Semler Scientific SMLR and KULR Technology KULR hold 720,728 bitcoins worth $68.5 billion.



MicroStrategy shares have outperformed Marathon Digital, Semler Scientific and KULR Technology shares, YTD. Marathon Digital, Semler Scientific and KULR Technology shares fell 12.9%, 25.8% and 67.9%, respectively, over the timeframe.

MSTR Stock's Performance



The stock is currently trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

MSTR Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day SMAs



However, bitcoin’s volatility is a headwind for MSTR. Bitcoin is now trading above $105,891, much higher than the $76,000 it registered in early April.

MSTR Benefits From Growing Bitcoin Holding

As of May 25, 2025, MSTR holds 580,250 bitcoins for a total purchase cost of $40.61 billion at an average price of roughly $69,979. The company benefits from the Trump administration’s announcement of the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Growing recognition of bitcoin as an asset class has attracted institutional interest, setting the stage for deeper integration of bitcoin into the U.S. financial system. These developments bode well for MicroStrategy’s prospects



MSTR benefits from increasing bitcoin yield, 13.7% year to date (as of April 28, 2025), keeping the company on track to reach full year target of 15%, which is now raised to 25% and bitcoin dollar gain target to $15 billion (up from initial target of $10 billion). Bitcoin gains in dollar terms were $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and $5.8 billion as of April 28, 2025.



The company’s disciplined approach to capital raising through preferred equity offerings — Strike (8% convertible preferred is trading with an effective yield of roughly 9%) and Strife (10% fixed coupon perpetual preferred) — is a key catalyst. As of April 28, 2025, MSTR raised $6.6 billion through equity offerings and $3.4 billion through fixed income ($2 billion from convertible notes, $0.7 billion each through Strike and Strife).



MicroStrategy has issued $20.9 billion in equities and $6.4 billion in fixed income securities as part of its 21/21 plan since Oct. 30, 2024. The company has $14.6 million remaining under fixed income securities and $0.1 million under equities as part of the existing plan. MicroStrategy currently plans to raise $42 billion through equity issuance and $42 billion through fixed income securities by the end of 2027. Under the current plan, the company has $21.1 billion in equity and $35.6 billion in fixed income securities remaining to be issued.

Growing Subscription Revenues Aid MSTR Prospects

MicroStrategy is benefiting from growing software subscription revenues that surged 62% year over year to $37.1 million and accounted for 33% of first-quarter 2025 total revenues. Subscription billings grew 38% year over year to $24.5 million.



The company benefits from continuing cloud demand with its flagship Strategy One that powers some of the largest analytics deployments in the world. Strategy One supports varied industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. MicroStrategy is leveraging generative AI to automate and accelerate the deployment of AI-enabled applications across enterprises.



MicroStrategy’s rich partner base that includes the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, STACKIT, and Google is a growth driver.

Earnings Estimates Revision Trend Steady for MSTR

For second-quarter 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s loss has been steady at 12 cents per share over the past week. The company reported a loss of 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.



For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s loss has been steady at 41 cents per share over the past week. The company reported a loss of $6.72 per share in 2024.

Here’s Why MSTR Stock is a Hold Now

MicroStrategy shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of Price/Book, MicroStrategy is trading at 3.06X compared with Marathon Digital’s 1.38X and Semler Scientific’s 2.38X, suggesting a premium valuation.

MSTR Vs. MARA Valuation



MSTR Vs. SMLR Valuation



MicroStrategy benefits from its growing bitcoin holdings and increasing subscription revenues. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty about tariffs increase volatility in bitcoin trading. Stretched valuation is a concern.



MicroStrategy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a better entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

