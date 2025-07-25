MicroStrategy Rises 131% in a Year: Buy, Sell or Hold the MSTR Stock?

MicroStrategy MSTR, doing business as “Strategy,” shares have appreciated 131% in the trailing 12 months, outperforming both the Zacks Computer - Software industry and Zacks Computer and Technology sector that have returned 22.2% and 22.8%, respectively.



Strategy is the world’s largest bitcoin treasury company, holding 607,770 Bitcoins as of July 20, 2025. In July, Strategy acquired 6,220 Bitcoins for $739.8 million. MARA Holdings MARA, Riot Platform RIOT and Tesla TSLA are other well-known companies that hold bitcoins in their respective balance sheets. As of March 31, MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms had 47,531 and 19,223 bitcoins, respectively, while Tesla had 11,509 bitcoins at the end of the second quarter of 2025.



Strategy shares have outperformed Tesla and Riot Platform, shares of which have jumped 42.7% and 26.3% respectively, in the past year. MARA Holdings shares have dropped 21.9% over the same time frame.

MSTR Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR stock is currently trading above the 200-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

MSTR Stock Trades Above 50-Day and 200-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR Benefits From Growing Bitcoin Holding

Strategy benefits from the Trump administration’s announcement of the establishment of a strategic bitcoin reserve. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been soaring due to increasing acceptance as a non-sovereign asset, as well as higher institutional and corporate adoption. The passing of the GENIUS Act on July 17 provides a legal background to stablecoins. Other pending regulations — The CLARITY Act and The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act — bode well for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. However, bitcoin’s volatility is a headwind for MSTR.



The company’s disciplined approach to capital raising through preferred equity offerings — Strike (8% convertible preferred is trading with an effective yield of roughly 9%) and Strife (10% fixed coupon perpetual preferred) — is a key catalyst. As of April 28, 2025, MSTR raised $6.6 billion through equity offerings and $3.4 billion through fixed income ($2 billion from convertible notes, $0.7 billion each through Strike and Strife).



Strategy estimates to generate net proceeds of $2.474 billion from the initial public offering of 28,011,111 shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (the “STRC Stock”), at a public offering price of $90 per share.



Strategy has issued $20.9 billion in equities and $6.4 billion in fixed income securities as part of its 21/21 plan since Oct. 30, 2024. The company has $14.6 million remaining under fixed income securities and $0.1 million under equities as part of the existing plan. Strategy currently plans to raise $42 billion through equity issuance and $42 billion through fixed income securities by the end of 2027. Under the current plan, the company has $21.1 billion in equity and $35.6 billion in fixed income securities remaining to be issued.

Infusion of AI Features Aids MSTR’s Prospects

Strategy is expanding AI capabilities with the general availability of Mosaic, an AI-powered Universal Intelligence Layer. This launch aligns with the company’s shift toward cloud-first, subscription-based services.



Strategy is benefiting from growing software subscription revenues that surged 62% year over year to $37.1 million and accounted for 33% of first-quarter 2025 total revenues. Subscription billings grew 38% year over year to $24.5 million. Mosaic complements this growth by allowing customers to integrate data from over 200 sources, automate semantic modeling and deliver AI-ready insights across tools like Power BI, Tableau and Excel.



The company benefits from continuing cloud demand with its flagship Strategy One that powers some of the largest analytics deployments in the world. Strategy One supports varied industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. Strategy is leveraging generative AI to automate and accelerate the deployment of AI-enabled applications across enterprises.



Strategy’s rich partner base that includes the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, STACKIT, and Google is a growth driver.

Earnings Estimates Revision Trend Steady for MSTR

For second-quarter 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s loss has been steady at 12 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.



MicroStrategy Incorporated Price and Consensus

MicroStrategy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | MicroStrategy Incorporated Quote

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s loss has been steady at $15.73 per share over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of $6.72 per share in 2024.

Here’s Why MSTR Stock is a Hold Now

Strategy shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of Price/Book, Strategy is trading at 3.0X compared with Mara Holdings’ 1.63X and Riot Platforms’ 1.78X, suggesting a premium valuation.

MSTR Vs. MARA Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSTR Vs. RIOT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategy benefits from its growing bitcoin holdings and increasing subscription revenues. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty about tariffs increase volatility in bitcoin trading. Stretched valuation is a concern.



Strategy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a better entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.