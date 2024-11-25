News & Insights

Stocks

MicroStrategy price target raised to $525 from $392 at TD Cowen

November 25, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $525 from $392 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced it had issued another $2.5B of equity under its at-the-market program, “fresh off” last week’s successful $3B convertible bond issuance, with all proceeds used yet again to purchase bitcoin. The firm now models $108B of intrinsic bitcoin value by the end of FY27, which it says “could prove conservative.” MicroStrategy’s ability to tap the capital markets in size reflects that the market has accepted the company’s announced strategy to acquire and hold bitcoin and to use its balance sheet to do so on terms that are “clearly and demonstrably accretive to existing shareholders,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.