MicroStrategy price target raised to $450 from $300 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the firm’s price target on MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $450 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. While MicroStrategy’s “controversial” bitcoin acquisition strategy has “attracted many detractors,” its “dramatic impact on the company’s share price has provided ample justification,” argues the firm, which points out that the company’s stock has “outperformed those of almost every large company in the U.S. during the past four-plus years.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.