MicroStrategy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 49 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $502,295, and 38 were calls, valued at $3,057,230.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $123.0 to $250.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MicroStrategy stands at 2830.09, with a total volume reaching 100,468.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MicroStrategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $123.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $33.2 $32.55 $33.2 $190.00 $664.0K 1.8K 782 MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.7 $3.3 $3.35 $200.00 $186.2K 10.3K 1.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $10.6 $10.2 $10.2 $207.50 $152.3K 370 765 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $14.4 $13.8 $13.8 $200.00 $138.0K 2.6K 1.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $13.7 $13.35 $13.7 $200.00 $135.6K 2.6K 1.3K

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MicroStrategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,063,318, the MSTR's price is up by 7.01%, now at $206.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $222.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $173. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MicroStrategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

