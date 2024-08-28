MicroStrategy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 129 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 53 are puts, totaling $3,028,988, and 76 are calls, amounting to $5,332,262.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $275.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MicroStrategy stands at 1863.44, with a total volume reaching 20,754.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MicroStrategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $275.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.55 $14.3 $14.31 $139.00 $715.5K 32.0K 517 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $47.4 $47.35 $47.35 $158.00 $222.5K 25 13 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $10.7 $10.55 $10.7 $130.00 $214.0K 993 233 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.71 $2.45 $2.55 $130.00 $178.4K 2.2K 2.1K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $49.65 $48.25 $49.0 $150.00 $161.7K 490 53

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MicroStrategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,823,704, the MSTR's price is down by -5.49%, now at $132.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MicroStrategy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1424.6666666666667.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Maxim Group continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $1930. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $194. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $2150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

