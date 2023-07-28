MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MicroStrategy MSTR is slated to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The projection indicates growth of 100.77% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $124.7 million, suggesting an increase of 2.15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

MicroStrategy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of -536.93%, on average.

Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

MicroStrategy’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the increased demand for its on-premise and cloud software solutions. Strength in its enterprise BI platform and an expanding clientele are likely to have driven its second quarter top line.

Its continuous product innovation and partnerships with hyperscalers have been noteworthy. MicroStrategy has been serving all major analytic needs of large enterprises with its MicroStrategy One platform that is likely to have driven its incremental cloud license opportunities in the to-be-reported quarter.

MicroStrategy has been transitioning toward a subscription-based revenue model, which is expected to have helped in establishing high-quality annual recurring revenues and scalability in the quarter to be reported.

The company’s bitcoin strategy is likely to have remained strong in the second quarter, thanks to a maturing digital asset environment and an improving regulatory environment in the crypto industry, creating a tailwind for Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy’s second-quarter top line is expected to have been affected by stiff competition and challenging macroeconomic environment. Also, persistent impairment charges are expected to have hurt margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that’s not the case here.

MicroStrategy has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

