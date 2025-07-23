MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, MicroStrategy (MSTR) was down 3.22% at $412.67. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the business software company had gained 13.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MicroStrategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.12, marking a 84.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $112.15 million, indicating a 0.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.5 million, which would represent changes of -134.08% and +0.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MicroStrategy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MicroStrategy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MicroStrategy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 58.41. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.84 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

