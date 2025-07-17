MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed the most recent trading day at $451.34, moving -1% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

Shares of the business software company witnessed a gain of 23.54% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of MicroStrategy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 84.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $112.15 million, up 0.64% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$15.73 per share and a revenue of $466.5 million, indicating changes of -134.08% and +0.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MicroStrategy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MicroStrategy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MicroStrategy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.54.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)?

