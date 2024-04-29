MicroStrategy Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR):

Earnings: -$53.1 million in Q1 vs. $461.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.09 in Q1 vs. $31.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MicroStrategy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$142.01 million or -$8.26 per share for the period.

Revenue: $115.2 million in Q1 vs. $121.9 million in the same period last year.

