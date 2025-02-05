MICROSTRATEGY Earnings Results: $MSTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

MICROSTRATEGY ($MSTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of -$3.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.08 by $3.12. The company also reported revenue of $120,700,000, missing estimates of $125,713,296 by $-5,013,296.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MICROSTRATEGY Insider Trading Activity

MICROSTRATEGY insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN X GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $20,449,139 .

. WEI-MING SHAO (SEVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 63,752 shares for an estimated $15,890,239 .

. JEANINE MONTGOMERY (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,048 shares for an estimated $14,738,299 .

. PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 100,090 shares for an estimated $13,930,471 .

. LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $12,015,124 .

. CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,080 shares for an estimated $6,615,337 .

. ANDREW KANG (SEVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,465,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MICROSTRATEGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of MICROSTRATEGY stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MICROSTRATEGY Government Contracts

We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.