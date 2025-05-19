Microsoft's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 65 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $740,278 and 45, calls, for a total amount of $3,058,053.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $580.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $79.05 $78.35 $78.64 $380.00 $393.1K 1.0K 591 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $78.75 $78.5 $78.5 $380.00 $196.2K 1.0K 651 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.2 $9.1 $9.13 $500.00 $148.4K 3.9K 200 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $11.95 $11.8 $11.89 $450.00 $119.0K 2.2K 345 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.03 $460.00 $90.4K 19.4K 22.3K

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 9,540,131, the MSFT's price is up by 0.8%, now at $457.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $494.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Bernstein Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

