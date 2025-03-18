Microsoft's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Microsoft. Our analysis of options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $870,113, and 17 were calls, valued at $923,155.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $510.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Microsoft's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Microsoft's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $510.0, over the past month.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $47.3 $45.5 $45.5 $430.00 $218.4K 1.2K 56 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.45 $16.35 $16.45 $395.00 $164.5K 3.9K 126 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $27.85 $27.55 $27.85 $370.00 $153.1K 545 127 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $27.55 $27.25 $27.55 $370.00 $101.9K 545 37 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $11.6 $11.45 $11.6 $385.00 $100.9K 2.1K 161

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microsoft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,914,758, with MSFT's price down by -1.39%, positioned at $383.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $462.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $450. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.