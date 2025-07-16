Microsoft’s (MSFT) Nuclear AI Push Promises Months-Not-Years Permitting

Microsoft (MSFT) and the Idaho National Laboratory announced a groundbreaking partnership to explore how artificial intelligence can revolutionize the nuclear power permitting process. The collaboration aims to harness advanced AI models to automate the assembly of comprehensive engineering and safety analysis reports—documents that traditionally require immense human labor and span hundreds of pages. By integrating AI into early stages, the project seeks to drastically cut the time and cost of securing construction permits and operating licenses for new reactors.





The AI tools, trained on a vast repository of successful historical applications, will ingest technical studies, regulatory guidelines and legacy data to generate draft permit packages. “It’s created for human refinement, so a human can go through each section and, as needed, edit any of the sections, whether manually or with the help of AI—it’s really up to the human,” said Nelli Babayan, AI director for federal civilian business at Microsoft. This human-in-the-loop approach ensures that subject-matter experts retain control while offloading repetitive drafting tasks to the machine.





Market Overview:





Microsoft and INL join forces to apply AI to nuclear permit documentation.



Models trained on decades of past submissions produce draft reports autonomously.



Objective is to compress multiyear permitting cycles into months.



Key Points:



AI-driven report generation accelerates both construction and operational license filings.



Experts retain final oversight to validate and refine AI outputs.



Effort aligns with federal directives to fast-track critical energy infrastructure.



Looking Ahead:



Watch for regulatory acceptance of AI-prepared permit packages.



Evaluate time and cost savings on upcoming reactor applications.



Consider expansion of AI tools to support license amendments at existing plants.



Bull Case:



The Microsoft–Idaho National Laboratory partnership could dramatically accelerate the nuclear permitting process by automating time-consuming documentation, lowering both the time and costs for new reactor approvals.



By leveraging AI models trained on successful historical applications, the platform can generate high-quality draft reports quickly, streamlining both construction and operational filings and allowing experts to focus on high-value validation and refinement.



The “human-in-the-loop” system ensures that subject-matter experts retain ultimate oversight, balancing efficiency gains with regulatory integrity and reducing risk of errors or omissions.



This innovation directly supports federal policy goals to fast-track energy infrastructure, increasing the likelihood that the U.S. can rapidly expand nuclear capacity to meet rising grid demand from AI data centers and domestic users.



If adopted, such AI-powered platforms could be extended industry-wide, helping existing plants efficiently file license amendments for power upgrades and further accelerating the decarbonization transition.



Success here could position Microsoft as a leader in critical infrastructure AI, creating opportunities for similar deployments in other heavily regulated, document-intensive sectors.



Bear Case:



Heavy reliance on AI-driven documentation could meet resistance from regulators and external stakeholders, slowing adoption and limiting near-term impact on permitting timelines.



Potential technical or data-quality issues in AI-generated reports may increase the risk of errors, omissions, or





The initiative follows President Donald Trump’s May executive orders aimed at expediting nuclear plant licensing, with the goal of reducing approval times from several years to as little as 18 months amid soaring demand from AI data centers. The administration sees new reactors as key to bolstering domestic energy supply in a technology-driven economy.





Beyond new builds, the AI platform could aid existing facilities in securing amendments to boost power output. “A plethora of data already exists from about 82 upgrades that have taken place, and they can just pull right from that data and help generate their license amendment request,” said Scott Ferrara, deputy division director for nuclear safety and regulatory research at INL. By streamlining both greenfield and brownfield processes, the partnership promises to unlock a new era of nuclear energy deployment.



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.