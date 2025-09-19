Microsoft's Datacenter Boom: The Next Big Growth Driver for the Stock?

Microsoft's MSFT aggressive datacenter expansion strategy is emerging as a powerful catalyst for future growth, with the tech giant's infrastructure investments reaching unprecedented levels. The company's recent announcement to expand its Wisconsin datacenter plan to $7 billion underscores a broader commitment to building the computational backbone necessary for AI and cloud services dominance.



The scale of Microsoft's datacenter ambitions is staggering. Operating over 300 datacenters across more than 60 regions globally, the company has positioned itself as one of the world's largest datacenter operators. This extensive network directly translates into revenue potential, as evidenced by the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, where Azure and other cloud services revenues grew 29% year over year, driven largely by AI services demand that relies heavily on this infrastructure.



The Wisconsin expansion, building upon earlier investments, reflects Microsoft's strategic bet that datacenter capacity will become the limiting factor in AI adoption. This $7 billion commitment alone could generate thousands of jobs while providing the computing power necessary to serve enterprise AI workloads at scale.



Microsoft's datacenter investments create multiple value streams beyond direct cloud revenues. These facilities enable the company to offer lower-latency services, improve data sovereignty compliance for international customers, and maintain competitive advantages in the rapidly growing AI-as-a-service market. With capital expenditures in datacenter infrastructure exceeding $50 billion annually, Microsoft is essentially building a moat that few competitors can match, positioning the stock for sustained growth as digital transformation and AI adoption accelerate globally.

How Amazon and Google Stack Up in the Datacenter Race

Amazon AMZN-owned Amazon Web Services operates approximately 105 availability zones across 33 geographic regions, with Amazon continuing to expand its infrastructure footprint through multi-billion dollar investments. Amazon's datacenter strategy focuses on maintaining its cloud market leadership, with the company announcing plans for additional regions in Malaysia, Mexico, and New Zealand.



Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google Cloud Platform runs 40 regions and 121 zones globally, with Google investing heavily in subsea cables and edge locations to differentiate its infrastructure. Google's recent commitment to invest $3.3 billion in South Carolina datacenters demonstrates its determination to close the gap. While Amazon remains the cloud infrastructure leader by market share at roughly 31%, Google has accelerated its datacenter buildout to capture more enterprise AI workloads, though both companies trail Microsoft's geographic reach of more than 300 datacenters worldwide.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Microsoft shares have appreciated 20.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s growth of 19.7%.

MSFT’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 11.4X compared with the industry’s 8.61X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.39 per share, up 0.4% over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 12.83% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

