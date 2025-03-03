Microsoft Unveils Dragon Copilot To Transform Clinical Workflows With AI

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. has introduced Microsoft Dragon Copilot, an advanced AI assistant designed to revolutionize clinical workflows. This innovative tool merges the natural language dictation capabilities of Dragon Medical One with the ambient listening features of Dragon Ambient eXperience, enhanced by cutting-edge generative AI and healthcare-specific safeguards.

As part of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, Dragon Copilot aims to streamline administrative tasks and elevate patient care across diverse healthcare environments.

Technological advancements have contributed to a decline in clinician burnout in the U.S., falling from 53 percent in 2023 to 48 percent in 2024. Despite this progress, challenges persist due to an aging population and ongoing workforce shortages. In response, healthcare systems are adopting AI solutions like Dragon Copilot to automate documentation, improve care accessibility, and accelerate clinical insights.

Dragon Copilot integrates DMO's speech capabilities, which have facilitated the documentation of billions of patient records, with DAX's ambient AI technology, which has processed over three million patient conversations in the past month.

Users report saving five minutes per patient encounter, with 70 percent of clinicians experiencing reduced burnout and 93 percent of patients noting improved experiences.

Key features of Dragon Copilot include automated documentation, medical information retrieval, and task automation. The solution will be available in the U.S. and Canada in May, followed by releases in the U.K., Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Microsoft plans to extend Dragon Copilot to additional key markets, reinforcing its commitment to supporting healthcare professionals and enhancing patient outcomes through AI-driven innovation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.