Microsoft To Fully Reopen Redmond Campus

(RTTNews) - Software behemoth Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Monday announced plans to reopen its Washington work sites.

"Our Washington state work sites will move to our sixth and final stage of the hybrid workplace model, effective February 28, 2022," Redmond-based Microsoft said in blog.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said the company will fully open its facilities to employees, visitors and guests.

"All campus services will return, including the Connector ride-share option for employees in the Puget Sound area. Additionally, we're pleased to be joining other area businesses welcoming back more employees in the coming weeks," Capossela added.

Meanwhile, the full re-opening of Microsoft's work site doesn't guarantee that all the employees will return to the campus. Microsoft said it believes "flexibility should be at the forefront of our evolving hybrid workplace."

"Our approach to hybrid embraces schedule flexibility as standard for most roles and provides employees with the opportunity to determine how and where they work best, while making sure an individual's plans align to the team agreements set with their manager. We've committed to empowering our managers with tools and resources to provide employees with the level of care they need during this transition, which includes the ability to approve requests to adjust their work site, location or hours," Capossela added.

From February 28, employees will have 30 days to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they've agreed upon with their managers.

