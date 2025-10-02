Markets
Microsoft Strikes $19.4 Bln Deal With Nebius To Boost AI Capacity

October 02, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Thursday announced that it has signed a deal worth up to $19.4 billion with neocloud provider Nebius Group NV to secure additional computing power for training large language models and developing a consumer AI assistant, according to people familiar with the matter.

As demand for AI services rises, the deal helps Microsoft relieve pressure on its own data centers by providing access to over 100,000 of Nvidia's most recent GB300 chips.

The collaboration, which is a part of Microsoft's larger $33 billion investment in neocloud companies like CoreWeave, Nscale, and Lambda, allows the business to rapidly increase its AI capabilities while identifying certain costs as operating rather than capital expenditures.

Microsoft frees up internal server farms for revenue-generating AI services like GitHub Copilot and OpenAI apps by outsourcing workloads.

Microsoft has announced new expansions, including a 900-megawatt facility in Racine, Wisconsin, as part of its ongoing infrastructure investment.

MSFT is currently trading at $518.48, down $1.23 or 0.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

